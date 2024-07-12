Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.28 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 51,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 129,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 2,956.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Celsius by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. 3,165,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,779. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

