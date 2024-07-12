Duality Advisers LP Sells 12,515 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $85,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

MTN traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,098. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $254.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

