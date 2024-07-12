Duality Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,606 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 117,685 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,338,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $460,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $640,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 10,740 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 483.0% in the first quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,769 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BTU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 1,036,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

