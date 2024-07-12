Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.12 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 29.7% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.00. 726,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,106. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.79.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

