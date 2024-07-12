Duality Advisers LP Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.40. 158,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.34.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

