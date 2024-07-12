Duality Advisers LP Has $1.54 Million Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,014 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 55,306 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of UiPath by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 37,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 243,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE PATH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,322,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,952,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

