Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,499 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.83. 9,945,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,971,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

