Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 55,952 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,130,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,084,000 after buying an additional 180,424 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,232,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,568,000 after acquiring an additional 53,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,452 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,888,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,174,000 after acquiring an additional 298,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,337. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $41.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). The business had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GH

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.