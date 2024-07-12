Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 103,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NU by 1,235.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $3,021,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NU by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

NU Trading Up 1.2 %

NU stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,158,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,998,643. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.