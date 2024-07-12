Duality Advisers LP Acquires 6,825 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter worth $2,447,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3,907.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 283,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

Onsemi Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,405. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

