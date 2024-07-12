DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Trading Down 4.5%

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.24 and last traded at $104.08. 1,940,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,897,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.11, a PEG ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.56.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,150 shares of company stock valued at $57,195,176 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

