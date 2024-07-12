Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $51.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

