Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Position Boosted by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,051 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 28.1% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $25,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFAU stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 463,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,092. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

