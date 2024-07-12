Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.53

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 781295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

