DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) PT Lowered to $24.00 at B. Riley

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.54.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.00.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

