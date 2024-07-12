Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Earns “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $65.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DVN

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Devon Energy by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.