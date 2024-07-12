Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) to Hold

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 in the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,581,000 after purchasing an additional 90,204 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,257,000 after buying an additional 553,053 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,925,000 after buying an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after buying an additional 1,338,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

