Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CULP opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.22. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $5.99.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
