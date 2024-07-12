Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CULP opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.22. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Culp

In other Culp news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 39,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $186,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 22,125 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,308,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,542,345. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 39,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $186,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,134. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 66,373 shares of company stock worth $322,053. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.