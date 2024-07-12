Critical Review: United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) versus Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xponential Fitness and United Parks & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 3 6 2 2.91 United Parks & Resorts 1 2 3 0 2.33

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus price target of $21.55, indicating a potential upside of 31.97%. United Parks & Resorts has a consensus price target of $63.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Xponential Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than United Parks & Resorts.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness 1.90% -7.65% 2.97% United Parks & Resorts 13.84% -88.59% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xponential Fitness and United Parks & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $318.66 million 2.46 -$17.48 million ($0.57) -28.65 United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 2.05 $234.20 million $3.72 15.23

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness. Xponential Fitness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.8% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Xponential Fitness has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats United Parks & Resorts on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. Xponential Fitness, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

