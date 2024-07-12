CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $87.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRH. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.90.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRH will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

