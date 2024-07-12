Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.48% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CORZ. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

CORZ opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $307,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.