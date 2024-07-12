Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.95

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.95 and last traded at C$11.95, with a volume of 83871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.91.

CPLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares downgraded Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC cut Copperleaf Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copperleaf Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of C$885.80 million, a PE ratio of -33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini sold 4,472 shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.80, for a total transaction of C$52,769.60. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

