ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COP. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.69.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.98 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,907,542,000 after purchasing an additional 826,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 270,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

