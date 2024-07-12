Comparing Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) & Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 1 3 6 0 2.50 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus price target of $161.78, suggesting a potential upside of 3.08%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 5.68% 68.12% 10.66% Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Leafbuyer Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $10.66 billion 1.90 $605.71 million $4.60 34.12 Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.29 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning , and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

