Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 1.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $215.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as low as $215.46 and last traded at $215.69. 1,970,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,540,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.97.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.83.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 314,136 shares of company stock worth $68,855,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $114,211,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.73 and a 200-day moving average of $205.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

