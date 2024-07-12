Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Up 466.7% in June

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHEOY traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

