Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Up 466.7% in June

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
CHEOY traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $114.50.
About Cochlear
