Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.28 and last traded at $62.39. 2,191,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,919,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

