Citigroup Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $116.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $108.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.38. 513,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,409.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

