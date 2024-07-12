CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Down 55.0% in June

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHSCN remained flat at $25.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,685. CHS has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

