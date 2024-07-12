CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Down 55.0% in June

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of CHSCN remained flat at $25.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,685. CHS has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.
CHS Company Profile
