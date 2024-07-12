Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Chart Industries by 509.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $151.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.57. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $109.48 and a 1 year high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

