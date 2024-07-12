Chapman Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chapman Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 3.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

WM stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,479. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.16 and its 200-day moving average is $201.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

