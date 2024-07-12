CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 137 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $12.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $540.44. 469,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.93. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $629.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.81.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

