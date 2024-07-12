CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,435,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,336,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $98.65 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.