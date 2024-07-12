CFO4Life Group LLC Has $10.49 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,548,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of IJR traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,305. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $112.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
