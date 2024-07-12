CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CervoMed from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $15.93 on Monday. CervoMed has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed during the third quarter worth about $921,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter worth about $2,330,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter worth about $5,530,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter worth about $20,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

