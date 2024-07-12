CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CX. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.24.

Shares of CX opened at $6.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 3,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

