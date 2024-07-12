Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 86.0% in June

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the June 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 53,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $21.21.

Cellnex Telecom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

