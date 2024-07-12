Cartesian Therapeutics’ (RNAC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

RNAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cartesian Therapeutics from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of RNAC stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,939,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

