CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CEO Sells $9,554,400.00 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,694. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,339,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMX

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.