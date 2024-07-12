Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$156.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CJT shares. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Insiders have sold 18,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

CJT opened at C$133.53 on Friday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$143.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$124.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$118.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

