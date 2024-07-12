Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.50.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of DM opened at $4.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $164.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 344,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

