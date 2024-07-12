Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Piper Sandler

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 185.77% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canopy Growth

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,545 shares of company stock worth $67,997. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

