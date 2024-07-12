Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.48) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PETS. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 390 ($5.00) to GBX 330 ($4.23) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.44) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 299.80 ($3.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,873.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 251 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 400.20 ($5.13). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 297.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 289.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,125.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 17,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.70), for a total value of £51,534.48 ($66,010.61). Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

