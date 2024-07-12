Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Shares Down 6.1%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 486.60 ($6.23) and last traded at GBX 492 ($6.30). 2,183,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 686,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($6.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,589.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 543.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 557.52.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is 4,736.84%.
About Bytes Technology Group
Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
