BTIG Research Raises IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $62.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IDYA. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.08.

IDYA stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,825,000 after purchasing an additional 486,222 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 500,046 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,104,000 after purchasing an additional 256,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,337,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

