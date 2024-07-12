Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $255.25

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Primerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Primerica

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $238.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.