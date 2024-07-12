Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) PT at $68.45

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $786,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 616,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,649 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.