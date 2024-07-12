Brokerages Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Price Target at $20.48

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.26 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 9.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,991,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $2,669,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth $929,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

