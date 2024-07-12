Broderick Brian C Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Broderick Brian C raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $504.28. 3,535,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $464.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

