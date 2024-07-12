Broderick Brian C Has $15.66 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 3.3% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 27.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,691,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,047,000 after acquiring an additional 800,199 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Analog Devices by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,308,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.74. 3,103,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,600. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.41 and a 200 day moving average of $204.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.